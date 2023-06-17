45-year-old man shot dead by suspected armed robbers

Regional News of Saturday, 17 June 2023

Correspondence from North East Region



A 45-year-old man, Samuel Dokurugu Gumah has been shot dead in a robbery attack at Sawaba in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region on his way from Gbimsi to Sawaba.



The incident happened between the hours of 7 PM and 8 PM on Thursday, June 15, 2023.



According to the family, Samuel Dokurugu Gumah was sending one Fulani man to Sawaba after the Fulani man had visited the deceased in his residence at Gbimsi.



The family said the Fulani went to Kumasi with a cow belonging to the deceased which he sold and brought the money to the deceased in his residence at Gbimsi.



After giving him (the deceased) the money, the Fulani man asked the deceased to pick him up with a motorbike to his residence in the bush at Sawaba but they were attacked on their way.



The armed robbers attacked the two and killed Samuel Dokurugu Gumah while the other man who also sustained some injuries is responding to treatment at the Walewale Government Hospital.



Reverend Joseph Gumah, a family member of the deceased in an interview with GhanaWeb said "The man came and paid the money to him and then told him to send him to Sawaba. So, when they were on their way to Sawaba, this incident happened."



Reverend Joseph Gumah appealed to the police to investigate the matter to ensure that the bandits are arrested.



"The police should do very well to bring out the mystery behind this," he said.



The Assemblyman for the Gbimsi electoral area, Iddi Jonah Salifu lamented the insecurity in the municipality and urged the security enforcement agencies to treat the matter as an emergency.



"I think our lives are in danger and there is the need for something to be done about it, so, I am pleading with the security agencies to come in and do whatever it takes to ensure that they reduce or take care of this insecurity issue and give us a breathing space," he said.