Monday, 10 August 2020

4 more years for Chairman Wontumi – NPP A/R executives pledge

play videoAshanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako

The Ashanti Regional executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have endorsed the party’s Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako a.k.a Chairman Wontumi for another term in office.



The officials, led by their Chairman, were seen in a viral video sighted by Peacefmonline popping champagne amidst jubilation and thanksgiving at the party's regional office in Kumasi last Friday.



This was to celebrate what they believe is a victory for the NPP in the Region because they had achieved their target for the just-ended voter registration exercise.



Although no actual figures were revealed, it is however believed that the number of registrants are in excess of three million (3 million) and Chairman Wontumi is optimistic these numbers will translate into votes for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the December 7 elections.



During the meeting, he thanked the executives for their hard work and commitment to achieving the goals they set for the party when the registration exercise began.



He also stated emphatically that the former President and NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama "will never be President again”.



On the part of the executives, they pledged “four more years’’ for him to continue as NPP Chairman of the Ashanti Region.





