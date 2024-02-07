4 major issues interdicted police inspector threw at Akufo-Addo in beer bar video

General News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On Tuesday, February 6, 2024, the Ghana Police Service announced the interdiction of an officer stationed in the Central Region over a video in which he was captured insulting the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to a police statement, Chief Inspector Benjamin Doe Kuwornu is in detention as an investigation into the video is carried out.



GhanaWeb has since come across the said video in which Kuwornu identified himself by name and his operation post before taking shots at the president.



Below are four major issues he accused the president of



Incompetence and mismanagement of state resources



The video showed that the recording was done in a beer bar at an undisclosed location, also without a date.



He accused the president of being incompetent and not managing state resources in the interest of the nation, hence his demand to meet with the president.



“Mr President, I want to meet you because I have a discussion. We are saying Mr President, you are destroying our nation, Mr President you have destroyed our nation.



"And as part as our demonstration as a police officer, I want to meet you one-on-one to tell you in your face that you are really incompetent and you are not managing the state resources in the interest of the nation,” he stated.



Destruction of pillars of the state, state capture



He reffered to what he called pillars of state, which he insisted had all been destroyed by the president through his actions and inactions.



He expressed worry that Generals, Commissioners, judges and others were quiet, instead of making their voices heard as public servants.



He said the need to speak out was to deal with criminals who have destroyed the nation and "must be kept on their feet."



Rhetoric without action



Kuwornu also lamented how the president's words were not commensurate with his actions. He cited popular phrases by the president such as "Citizens not spectators and 'I'll protect the public purse' to buttress his views.



“Because we have a role to play; we have a charge to keep. Is it not the president who said that we must be citizens not spectators?” he questioned.



Nepotism, destroting businesses



He averred that the president had taken everything from state handed over to friend, family, cronies, affiliates adding that the government's actions had led to destroying of factories and business people are suffering.



In his concluding remarks, he stated that hid mission was to meet the president and each him how to govern.



"I want to meet the president, as part of the Executive, to teach him how to govern, how to rule in the interest of the nation, because he doesn’t have the ideas," he stated.



Watch the video below:







GA/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch SayItLoud on GhanWebTV as some angry drivers protest DVLA reforms on vehicle registration:



