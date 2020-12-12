General News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

4 NPP supporters perish in accident during victory celebrations

Four NPP supporters have died in an accident during a victory celebration on the Kumasi-Techiman Highway, officials say.



The incident occurred at about 11:30 pm at Adukro, in the Offinso South Municipality after the Electoral Commission declared the results of Ghana’s 2020 polls on Wednesday, December 9.



The accident involved a KIA Grandbird bus with registration number GS 5379-19, and Chevrolet Matiz taxi cab with AS 1873-20; whose occupants were returning from Offinso to Namong, officials say.



The jubilant victims were reportedly crisscrossing the road with the taxi cab suddenly collided with the bus which was also driving from Wa in the Upper West Region towards Kumasi.



The victims who sustained severe injuries were rushed to the St. Patrick’s Hospital at Maase in Offinso for treatment but died while on admission, dailymailgh.com later gathered.



They have been named as 20-year-old Kwabena Amoako the driver of the taxi cab, Annor Parkson, 30, Appiah Evans, 28 and 20-year-old Theresa Serwaah, the only female victim.



Their bodies have been deposited at the hospital’s morgue for preservation and autopsy, the police told dailymailgh.com.



The driver of the bus Yussif Mohammed is assisting the police in their investigation and would soon be arraigned.



The excitement and celebrations following the election body’s declaration of Nana Akufo-Addo as president-elect also saw two persons die in a similar incident at Obuasi, the governing NPP’s stronghold.

