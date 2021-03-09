General News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: 3 News

‘4 More to Do More’: I intend to do so – Akufo-Addo assures

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has declared his intention to make sure the clarion call that preceded last year’s elections, among members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), for him to do more in four years will be realised.



Chants of ‘4 More To Do More’ were on the lips of supporters of the NPP in the heat of the campaign prior to the elections.



For him, the NPP won the December 7, 2020 elections because they delivered most of their promises between 2017 and 2020.



“In spite of the considerable challenges we confronted, and the setbacks we encountered, we were confident our record in office would put us in good stead before the electorate and earn us a second term in office, which it did.



“It means that the reason for which the Ghanaian people went to the polls on 7th December – that is to seek improvement in their living standards and the rapid transformation of the economy – must continue in earnest.”



President Akufo-Addo expressed these sentiments in his first state-of-the-nation address to the 8th Parliament on Tuesday, March 9.



He was delivering the address as per Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.