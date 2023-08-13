37-year-old entrepreneur declares independent candidacy for Pru East seat

Politics of Sunday, 13 August 2023

Source: Aboagye Frank, Contributor

A dynamic and determined 37-year-old entrepreneur, Felix Kwabena Nimako, has declared his intention to contest in the 2024 general election as an independent candidate in the Pru East Constituency of the Bono East Region.



Felix Kwabena Nimako has already launched his manifesto and is campaigning under the slogan “Acting the talks, we will do it”, in a bid to break the parliamentary dominance of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the constituency.



With a diverse background in entrepreneurship which has equipped him with a keen understanding of innovation and job creation and a strong passion for community development, Felix brings a fresh perspective to the political landscape in the Pru East Constituency.



He brings a sense of youthful energy and modern perspective to the table with an advantageous intersection between experience and innovative thinking, enabling him to connect with both older constituents who value tradition and younger individuals who seek progressive ideas.



In his pursuit of the parliamentary seat, Felix Kwabena Nimako seeks to transition from the world of business to the realm of politics, an ambition that encapsulates his aspiration of embarking on a journey that merges his entrepreneurial spirit with a genuine commitment to serve the people.



"At my age, I stand at the intersection of experience and innovation and I have demonstrated this in the area of business so I enter into the political landscape with a mindset to serve, listen, and lead so that together, we can create a future with a fresh perspective needed to drive change”, he disclosed.



With a forward-looking mindset, he indicates that his vision among others is to reduce unemployment, improve the standard of living of the people, undertake rapid infrastructural development, improve the standard of the Yeji fishing market, and boost fishing by improving access to pre-mix fuel.



Felix Kwabena Nimako was born on 20th December 1986 in Yeji in the Bono East Region to Peter Kwabena Nyarko and Grace Adomah.



He had his basic school education at the Yeji Pentecost Preparatory School and after which he continued to the Tamale Senior High School for his secondary education.



In 2008, he gained admission to the University for Development Studies, Wa campus to read Integrated Development Studies with Development Communication option.



He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Education and a Master of Education from Valley View University.



Between 2014 and 2019, he served as a tutor at Mist Senior High School and Headmaster of Victory Senior High School, all in Yeji.



He is the proprietor of Step to Destiny Educational Complex, which runs from Nursery to Senior High School level as well as a media school and football academy in Yeji.



He is an astute broadcaster and is currently the General Manager of Yeji-based Gyimah FM having parted ways with Alive FM, a community radio Station in Yeji after three years in a similar position.



He is married with five children.