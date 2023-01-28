335 naval recruits pass out

General News of Saturday, 28 January 2023

Source: GNA

A total of 335 recruits of the Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC) at Nutekpor, near Sogakope in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region, have successfully passed out after five months of intensive training.



The recruits admitted to undergoing training in Basic Naval and Standard Military Training included 243 males and 92 females, who were taken through 22 weeks of intensive and vigorous training to prepare them physically and mentally to face the task that lay ahead of them in their chosen profession.



At a colourful parade held on Friday, at Nutekpor, Commodore Samuel Angmor (rtd), former Director General of the Training Division from the General Headquarters, Ghana Armed Forces, Burma Camp, advised the young military personnel to be professional in the discharge of their duties.



He urged them to avoid unauthorised and unlawful activities such as partisan politics, galamsey, and molesting of innocent civilians, “but rather adhere to the Oath of allegiance that you took.”



Commodore Angmor, who was also the Reviewing Officer for the passing out parade, urged relations of the graduating recruits never to use them to achieve any personal interest since that would destroy their career.



“Remember that the task ahead is challenging, so carry along all that you were thought during your training.”



On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, a total of 350 civilians enlisted into the Ghana Navy and reported at the Navy training command to undergo training.



In the course of the transformation, 13 of the recruits had their engagement terminated with two others joining their ancestors.



The recruits christened ‘BT 84,’ went through two phases of training, thus Standard Military Training and Basic Training phases were schooled in a number of disciplines.



Recruit ‘Ordinary Sea Man Under Naval Training’ (OSUNT) Agbetorku Richmond emerged as the overall best recruit, and OSUNT Ameyaw Patience was best in Academics.



Other awardees included, Haruna Salamatu, best female recruit, Abariga Emma Diyaani, best in Drill, Nyoja Wisdom, best in Physical Training and best in Steeple Chase, male category, Agbenyo Felicia, best in Steeple Chase, female category, Doe Isaac and Agbenyo Felicia emerged as best in Cross Country as well as Doe Maxwell and Atrokeh Judith as best in Boxing categories, respectively.



The rest were Cudjoe Eric as best Gallant Loser, Boxing, Denteh Kwadwo, best in Weapon Training, Birikorang Takyi, best in Tactics and Navigation.



Flag Officer Commanding (FOC’s) leadership award went to Birikorang Takyi Monica and Crabbe George grabbing the Commanding Officer (CO’s) award, respectively.



Each of them received items such as Televisions, Plaques, and Certificates.



Several dignitaries from other sister security agencies, the media, Seth Agbi, District Chief Executive for South Tongu, among others witnessed the well-attended event.