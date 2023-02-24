32-year-old man defiles, impregnates two nieces at Agona Abodom

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 24 February 2023

The Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Agona Swedru Police Command are reportedly on the heels of a 32-year-old man, Kobina Appiah for allegedly defiling and impregnating two of his nieces.



According to a report by Onuaonline.com sighted by GhanaWeb, Kobina got the girls aged 14 and 16 drunk and had sexual intercourse with them on different occasions.



He is said to have fled the town after committing the crime, which is also considered a taboo, that is sleeping with the daughters of his own sister.



Meanwhile, the police in the area are said to be on a manhunt for the suspect.



The offence of defilement is defined under section 101 of the Criminal Offenses Act, 1960 (Act 29), as the natural or unnatural carnal knowledge of any child less than sixteen years of age.



Section 101(2) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 states that: a person who naturally or unnaturally carnally knows a child under sixteen years of age, whether with or without the consent, commits a criminal offence and is liable on summary conviction to a term of imprisonment of not less than seven years and not more than twenty-five years.



