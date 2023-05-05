31-year-old Ghanaian woman stabbed to death in Brixton - UK police confirm

Diasporia News of Friday, 5 May 2023

The Metropolitan Police in the United Kingdom have confirmed the death by stabbing of 31-year-old Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey.



The incident happened on May 1, 2023 in Brixton's Stockwell Park Walk, "when she is believed to have been approached by a man from behind who attacked her," Police said.



She had gone out to buy a birthday present and was on her way back when the attacker struck killing her by the time police and first aid responders arrived at the scene.



Ms Dogbey was the founder of the Odette Foundation, a charity which worked with people suffering from sickle cell in Ghana and Togo, the UK Daily Mail reported.



Specially trained officers continue to provide support to Johanita’s family, the police added in a statement that included a tribute from the family members who expressed devastation at the incident.



Police account of how the incident happened:



A 33-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody after officers were granted a warrant of further detention at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 3 May.



Detectives launched an investigation following reports of a stabbing in Stockwell Park Walk, SW9 at 16:02hrs on Monday, 1 May.



Officers arrived at the scene and were joined by the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance.



Johanita was found with stab wounds and despite the efforts of the emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene at 16:42hrs.



Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation and have carried out a number of enquiries, including a review of CCTV from the area. They have also spoken to several witnesses.



Based on these initial enquiries, it is believed Johanita was walking along Stockwell Park Walk when she was approached from behind by a man who attacked her.



It is not believed the man was known to her.



