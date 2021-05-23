3 remanded for kidnapping, murder of two brothers

General News of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Source: dailymailgh.com

Three people are being investigated over the gruesome murder of a man and kidnapping of his younger brother in the Oti Region.



They were arrested during an operation led by the police in the Dambai District Command, a statement issued by the Oti Regional Police Command said.



The suspects; Issah Goma, 25, Mamari Osmanu, 51 and Seifu Malami also known as Ice Kenkey or Mario aged 30 have since been remanded into police custody by a district court at Nkwanta.



According to a police statement, the victims 45-year-old Gariba Manga and his younger brother Bube Manga 35, were attacked at a cottage at Ankra Akura on May 5, 2021.



The suspects reportedly killed Gariba in the process and took Bube hostage. The suspects demanded an amount of ¢100,000 for the release of the surviving victim, police say.



The suspects were however arrested during a rescue operation on May 10, 2021 at Yariga Number 2, a local community near Dambai, by the police and members of the Hunters Club, a local organization.



The victim who looked pale and weak, was sent to hospital for examination and treatment.



Police also retrieved a spent cartridge, raincoats and an improvised hood suspected to have been used by the kidnappers.



The suspects were arrested and arraigned before the court. Sitting continues on June 3, 2021.



Meanwhile, the police is encouraging members of the public to provide credible information leading to the arrest and prosecution of persons involved in any criminal act in the region.



