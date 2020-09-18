Health News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Source: Class FM

3 health groups give govt last chance to address concerns or they strike Monday

The groups said they will withdraw their services from Monday, 21 September 2020

The Ghana Physician Assistants Association, Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anaesthetists and the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, have indicated that they will give the employer an opportunity to address their concerns before their intended strike scheduled for Monday, 21 September 2020.



In a joint press statement issued on 17 September 2020, the groups said they “will withdraw their services from Monday, 21 September 2020” if their employers fail to address the concerns raised.



The joint press statement is a sequel to an earlier one which served notice of the intended strike because their demands were not met by the employer.



“The employer is hereby given the opportunity to address the concerns raised by the team during the negotiations before Monday, 21 September 2020 to forestall any industrial action because the current stance of the employer is detrimental to the collective economic interest of all physician assistants, certified registered anaesthetists, nurses and midwives in Ghana,” the statement read.



The statement continued: “Effective Monday, 21 September 2020, all physician assistants in all government and CHAG health institutions nationwide, are to withdraw their services from 8:00 am if no other counter directive to this has been issued.”



“The general public is advised to seek healthcare from other health facilities across the country while we embark on this crucial exercise to demand better conditions of service for our members,” the statement noted.









