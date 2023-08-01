29-year-old man allegedly shot in suspected chieftaincy dispute at Teshie

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

A 29-year-old man was allegedly shot last week Thursday morning in Teshie, a community in the Greater Accra Region, after a suspected chieftaincy dispute.



The man, named Daniel Ayi Armah, was sent to the LEKMA hospital in Teshie for treatment after the allegedly shooting incident.



The victim, who sustained gunshot wounds, and his family have asked IGP Dr. George Akufo Dampare to fast-track investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged gunshot.



During a press conference today, Monday, July 31, 2023, the victim stated that he was visiting his grandma when the incident occurred.



He claimed that when visiting the grandmother’s house, they noticed that the lights in the vicinity were turned off, and he walked out to turn them back on.



While he was doing so, he heard gunfire and was hit, so he had to rush back and contact the police to intercede.



According to him, he was able to identify the individual who reportedly shot him, and that person’s name is Gbetsoolo.



He further stated that the suspect was confronted and admitted to firing the rounds in self-defence.



As a result, he has urged the police to investigate the case and bring the perpetrators to justice, or he may be compelled to take matters into his own hands.



He has also stated that the suspect who admitted to shooting him has threatened to set fire to their private property.



He said that the suspect and others arrived at their home and threatened them with mayhem.



He said three bullets struck his hands and two struck his legs.



He also claimed that he was unable to obtain the necessary funds for his therapy, therefore the bullets remained in his body.



As a carpenter, the incident has cost him his livelihood, and as a family guy with three wives and five children, he wants the IGP to step in.



Meanwhile, his mother, Emelia Astwei Adjetey, has asked the Police Administration to look into the incident.



The enraged mother stated that she had not eaten for three days following the purported shooting of her kid.



She further said that they were intimidated by the shooter and his purported thugs.



She denied that her son was involved in a chieftaincy struggle.