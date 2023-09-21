27-year-old man allegedly kills 60-year-old mother

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his mother.



The suspect, Kwame Boat, allegedly severed the knees of the mother, who has been identified as Abrewa Nni Nkran.



The incident occurred at Woromso in the Asutifi South District of the Ahafo Region.



The assembly member for the area, Mr. Ernest Kakari, who confirmed the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, described the act as cold.



The young man’s motive for such an offense remains unclear, according to him.



He said residents in the area have been sent into a state of shock.



He revealed the suspect attacked the mother with a cutlass and threatened to unleash mayhem on anyone who made an attempt to apprehend him.



The assembly member added that the suspect was shot and disarmed before he was arrested.



“The suspect was unable to be apprehended due to his use of a cutlass, and a hunter intervened, resulting in his leg being shot before being disarmed and arrested.”



Karikari, when asked if the suspect was mentally unstable, answered in the negative, adding that he was of sound mind.



He did, however, confirm that the suspect is a reformed alcoholic.