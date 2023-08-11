27 suspected land guards at Bortey man remanded into Nsawam Prison

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Circuit Court in Accra has remanded some 27 suspected land guard ls involved in a prohibited activities at Bortey Man in Accra into Nsawam Medium Security Prisons for two weeks.



This was after they had each pleaded not guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit crime to wit; false communication and prohibition of activities of land guards.



They are said to have been involved in land guard activities when they were arrested on August 9, 2023.



Though their lawyers made a request for the court to admit them to bail, His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah remanded them into lawful custody for two weeks.



The accused are Muda Haref, Musah Ibrahim, Ibrahim Adama, Yusif Musah, Muniru Yusif, Alhassan Nouaon, William Adu, Razak Abdul Raman, Yakubu Saheed, Bashiru Issa, Wahab Moro, Maxwell Kuma and Mohammed Samudeen.



The rest are Yaw Anthony Dogman, Nazil Mohammed, Abdallah Nicholas, Mustapha Aminu, Adams Abdulliah, Abdala Ahmed, Abatala Musa, Ali Musa, Faisal Kassim, Issah Mohammed, Sumaila Amunum, Alhassan Osuman, Dawada Namba and Razak Yaayah.



The case has been adjourned to August 27.



Brief facts



Per the brief facts of the case presented to the Court, the Prosecution said, the Complainant Kenneth Brobbey is a pensioner.



Whilst the accused persons are Adam Abdulla, (Excavator Operator), Abdul Ahmed, (mate), Abdulai Musah, (City Guard), Ali Musah, (businessman), Faisal Kassim, (farmer), Issah Mohammed, (Batcher), Sumala Amin, (footballer), Alhassan Osman, (Security man), Dawuda Namba, (businessman), Razak Yahaya, (Butcher) and Musah Ibrahim, (driver).



The others are Ibrahim Adamu,(Painter), Yusif Musah, (Footballer), Muniru Yusif, (Businessman), Muda Haref, (businessman), Willaim Addo, (motor bike Mechanic), Razak Abdul Raman, (buctcer), Yakubu Saheed, (security man), Bashiru Issa.



The rest include; Wahab Moro, Maxwell Kuma, Mohammed Samdeen, Yaw Anthony alias Dogman, Wazil Mohammed, Abdallah Nicholas and Mustapha.



The Prosecution stated that, in the year 2021, suspect, Benefor Kofi Ben Asamoah of Asamoah properties demanded and collected $350,000 dollars from the complainant under the pretext of selling three “3” acres of land situated at East Legon near Trassacco to him.



It’s stated, the suspect after collecting the money asked the complainant to wait as he was eager to begin development.



The Prosecution said, the complainant after serval demands to go on the land was called on August 9, 2023 by suspect Benefor Asamoah to come and observe.



Grading and demarcation



It stated that, the grading and demarcation of the land and the complainant in the company of his agent (Eric Ansah) went to the land and met the accused persons on the land and protecting the Bulldozer operators and the mate to grade the land.



While the complainant was at the site observing the grading, representatives of Top-kings and Trassacco who were lighting on the land called the Police to report the activities of the land and the grading.



It said, Police patrol teams from the Accra Regional Headquarters swiftly moved to the scene and arrested the accused persons.



“Complainant preliminary, investigation revealed that suspect Benefor Kofi Ben Asamoah engaged the Service of the accused persons led by accused Muda Haref.



“Further investigation revealed that, suspect Benefor Kofi Ben Asamoah currently (at large) invited victim Kenneth Brobbey to come and witness the grading of the land he had purportedly sold to him.



“The accused persons were charged with the provisional charge and brought before this Court, whilst effort are underway to get Benefor Kofi Ben Asamoah arrested for investigation. Case still under investigation,” it stated.