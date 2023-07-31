26 health workers in Sunyani West Municipality receive presidential honour

Health News of Monday, 31 July 2023

Source: Yeboah Isaac, Contributor

Twenty-six (26) health workers in the Sunyani West Municipality have been honoured by the President His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for their various contributions rendered to the country during the Covid-19 pandemic.



Each of the awardees was presented a certificate of recognition signed by the president.



In a short ceremony to present the certificates to the awardees, the Municipal Chief Executive, Evans Kusi Boadum said the award was initiated by President Akufo-Addo to acknowledge the exceptional role of frontline health workers who dedicated themselves to their work and rendered invaluable services during the pandemic.



Congratulating the health workers, the MCE said the workers exemplified the true essence of heroism, putting their lives at risk to safeguard the health and well-being of countless individuals in the country.



He further acknowledged the sacrifices made by these exceptional workers and applauded their courageous efforts and determination to save lives and commit to the healthcare system in the country.



Speaking on behalf of the awardees, Madam Mabel Dzadey, expressed gratitude to the president for acknowledging their sacrifices and honouring them which would serve as a motivation to them in their line of duty.