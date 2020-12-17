General News of Thursday, 17 December 2020

26 NDC supporters arrested for unlawful protests

The party has been protesting results of the December 7 elections

The Ghana Police Service has arrested 26 persons among protesters near the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) headquarters in Accra on Thursday, December 17.



The protesters, mainly supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), were reported to have thronged major streets leading to the Commission’s head office and burnt car tyres, pelted stones, and thereby causing heavy vehicular traffic and congestion.



The police, however, managed to disperse the crowd “using a non-lethal riot control management approach and arrested twenty-six (26) protestors in the process”.



A news release issued by DSP Effia Tenge of the Accra Regional Public Affairs Unit said all the suspects are being taken through due process and provisionally cautioned on offences of Unlawful Assembly, Holding of Special Event without Notification and Obstruction.



“Those found culpable would be arraigned,” the release said.



It advised the public to adhere to the tenets of the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491) by duly notifying the police ahead of intended demonstrations.

