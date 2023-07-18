23 majority MPs show up in parliament as minority boycott paralyzes parliamentary business

General News of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Parliamentary proceedings have come to a standstill as the Minority Caucus continues its boycott of sittings in support of the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.



This marks the fourth instance of the minority members abstaining from participating in parliamentary business.



The decision to boycott parliament was announced by members of the caucus during Quayson's swearing-in ceremony on July 4.



Their solidarity with Quayson stems from his ongoing criminal case concerning allegations of dual citizenship, which is constitutionally prohibited for Members of Parliament in Ghana.



Despite the Supreme Court annulling his 2020 parliamentary victory, Quayson contested in the subsequent by-election and secured an even larger margin of victory.



As a result of the minority members' support for Quayson, the attendance in Parliament today was significantly reduced, with only 23 majority MPs present for the sitting.



The boycott by the minority has effectively paralyzed parliamentary business, leading to a disruption in the legislative process as the house is compelled to adjourn.



