21st clinic screens widows, orphans

Some beneficiaries being examined

Leading health facility, 21st Clinic, has held a health screening exercise for widows and orphans.



The exercise was organized at the Dome Market in Accra on Sunday morning, November 29, 2020, with widows and orphans below 18 years drawn from several parts of the country, benefitted from the benevolent health screening exercise.



The 21st Clinic Accra branch in addition, provided free meals for the over one thousand widows and orphans.



Speaking to the media, a Senior medical officer at 21st Clinic, Dr. Blessed Foster, said the health screening exercise was part of his outfit's corporate social responsibility.



According to him, among the widows, the main ailment checked was sciatica.



He noted that a number of the young people screened had high blood pressure.





