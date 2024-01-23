21-year-old man in police custody for killing his 3-week-old baby for rituals

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

The Awutu Bereku District Police Command has arrested a 21-year-old father for killing his three-week old baby.



A report by myjoyonline.com stated that the suspect, whose name is given as Bright, allegedly killed the baby for money rituals at Fetteh Kakraba in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.



The report stated that the crime occurred on Monday, January 22, 2024, night when he visited the baby and the mother.



A friend of the suspect, according to the report, mentioned that the baby's mother went out to do something, leaving the baby asleep inside.



Bright then told his friend to fetch the baby from the room, which he did, supposedly without knowing his hidden agenda.



“I met Bright in the school park with the baby and a few minutes later, the mother called that he was missing,” the report noted.



A resident said that a search team was formed for the baby as soon as the news about the baby’s vanishing came out.



Bright’s friend was caught after the team had a clue that he was the one who brought the baby out of the room.



The accomplice took the search team to the school park but Bright had already killed the baby by then.



Bright and his friend have been detained by the police and are assisting with inquiries, the report added.



