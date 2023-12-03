21-year-old killed, abandoned on the road at Abura Eprow

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 3 December 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 21-year-old Senior High School leaver has allegedly been killed and dumped on the road at Abura Eprow in the Central Region causing vehicles to run over him.



Reports say the deceased, Joe, who hails from Abura Dunkwa was planning to move to Accra to live with his father after graduating from Aburaman Senior High School.



His mother is said to have accompanied him to board a vehicle at Abura Dunkwa lorry Station.



Unbeknownst to his mother, who believed he was travelling to Accra, he apparently got out of the car to attend a festival in Abura Eprow after she had departed for home.



The Assembly Member of Abura Kwaman/Patoako Electoral Area Hon. Ebenezer Annobil who saw the lifeless body of the deceased being run over by several vehicles while on a motorcycle on Saturday, December 2, 2023 evening at around 8:00 PM, stopped and directed oncoming vehicles to use the opposite route.



The Assembly Man claims he believes the deceased was killed and left at the sharp curve in the road so that people would think he was struck by a car.2



Annobil explained he believed the victim was killed because he was found naked, his belongings taken from his bag, and his Ghanaian ECOWAS card was found next to him.



The Abura Dunkwa Police command was informed after which officers went to the scene and conveyed the mutilated body to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.



Meanwhile, the family has been informed of the incident and the police have commenced investigation.