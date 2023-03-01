21 injured in near-fatal accident at Gomoa Odumase

Regional News of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A total of 21 passengers are seriously injured following a car crash at Gomoa Odumase near Anteadze on the Kasoa Cape Coast Highway of the Central Region.



The accident involved a Benz Sprinter bus with the registration GW 9678-12 from Ajumako going to Accra and VW Jetta GT 8661-09 traveling in the opposite direction.



The accident occurred Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at around 4:30 AM.



The Apam District Fire Service Commander, ACFO Adolf Ankomah Nuamah, told Kasapa News' Yaw Boagyan that the driver of the VW Jetta made a wrongful overtaking and in the process lost control and crashed into the sprinter Benz bus.



The huge impact of the crash resulted in the injury of 21 passengers receiving treatment at Apam St Luke’s Catholic Hospital.



Within the last 24 hours, 45 passengers have been injured in a fatal accident with two deaths recorded on the Kasoa Cape Coast Highway.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







Watch the new episode of The Lowdown below:



