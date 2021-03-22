2024 polls: People crying more than the bereaved – Mogtari on whether or not Mahama will contest

Politics of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: 3 News

An aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has said that people who have no connection to the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in last year’s elections are crying more than the bereaved regarding whether or no he will contest again in the 2024 general elections.



Her comments follow reports that Mr Mahama has decided to opt out of the 2024 elections.



In a tweet, Madam Mogtari Bawa said “Why am I getting the impression that people who are outside the funeral house are crying more and louder about whether or not John Dramani Mahama will return to lead the NDC to victory in 2024?”



Meanwhile, a former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC Koku Anyidoho has said that the party doesn’t not need anyone who thinks he is more important than others to lead as flagbearer into the 2024 elections.



In a tweet he said “I hear a misdirected lonely voice say in its wilderness, that, the NDC needs a beaten individual more than the NDC needs its survival? Laa eee la lai! Torfiakwa l!!!”





Did i hear a misdirected lonely voice say in its wilderness, that, the NDC needs a beaten individual more than the NDC needs its survival? Laa eee la lai! Torfiakwa l!!! — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) March 20, 2021