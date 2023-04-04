You are here: HomeNews2023 04 04Article 1743263

General News of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2024 polls: Know all the key dates for upcoming NPP primaries

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

NPP flag | File photo NPP flag | File photo

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has released a full list of timelines for holding party primaries ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

The party via an April 3 press statement signed by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong stated that the timelines were agreed upon at the National Executive Committee and National Council meetings held same day.

The approved timelines are as follows:

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES

Opening of Nominations – 26th May, 2023

Closing of Nominations – 24th June, 2023

Special Electoral College Elections (if any) – 26th August, 2023

National Congress – 4th November, 2023

The NPP will elect a successor to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to lead the party as flagbearer into the 2024 presidential elections in which the party is bent on ‘breaking the 8’ – i.e. retain political power for a historic third consecutive term under the Fourth Republic.

In the case of the parliamentary primaries, there are two sets of timelines, for orphan constituencies and constituencies with sitting MPs.

With respect to the latter, the party has issued a ban on certain categories of people from contesting incumbents: specifically, national, regional and constituency executives as well as Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES

a. ORPHAN CONSTITUENCIES

Opening of Nominations – 16th June, 2023

Closing of Nominations – 14th July, 2023

Elections – from 1st August to 2nd December, 2023

b. CONSTITUENCIES WITH SITTING MPS

Opening of Nominations – 20th December, 2023

Closing of Nominations – 4th January, 2024

Elections – 24th February, 2024

“The Party has also approved detailed rules and regulations to govern the conduct of boh the presidential and parliamentary primaries which would be made available to the public in due course,” the statement concluded.

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



Kindly embed the poll below in your stories:



SARA