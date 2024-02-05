2024 elections is not a done deal yet – NDC party leaders, activists advised

Politics of Monday, 5 February 2024

A National Democratic Congress (NDC) operative, James Agbey, has advised leaders not to allow complacency to dictate their preparations ahead of the 2024 elections.



He argued that despite the polls and growing public sentiment over the potential victory for former President John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming elections, leaders and activists of the NDC must play their part towards victory, instead of being expectant of an easy outcome.



“These party leaders and activists appear to have made the common error in believing that the NPP has already lost 2024 elections, and as such they're allowing complacency dictate the pace of the NDC's preparation for the forthcoming elections.



"It simply beggars belief that NDC leaders has spent the last few months saying the party is winning the 2024 elections without the attaching any importance to the preparatory works for the electioneering season,” James Agbey wrote in a statement.



He continued, “Indeed, it is true that the entire country is calling for change of national leadership and that the NDC is in pole position to take over but it is also true that the NDC has to work hard to win the elections.”



He further cited that an international rule of thumb across many decades shows that elections are won by optimism and positivity rather than pessimism and negativity.



“But NDC leadership needs to put in the work and also ensure that the party is well prepared for the most important elections in the party’s life,” he advised.



Read the full statement below:



For Immediate Release



Monday, 5th February 2024



2024 is not a done deal - NDC Party leaders, activists told



---‐-----





I feel it is necessary to issue this public statement in response to numerous suggestions from several party leaders and activists that election 2024 is a done deal for former President John Mahama.



These party leaders and activists appear to have made the common error in believing that the NPP has already lost 2024 elections, and as such they're allowing complacency dictate the the pace of the NDC's preparation for the forthcoming elections.



It simply beggars belief that NDC leaders has spent the last few months saying the party is winning the 2024 elections without the attaching any importance to the preparatory works for the electioneering season.



Indeed, it is true that the entire country is calling for change of national leadership and that the NDC is in pole position to take over but it is also true that the NDC has to work hard to win the elections.



As an operative, I can say boldly and factually here that this sort of complacency is the reason why the NDC found itself in opposition to begin with.



It's an international rule of thumb across many decades that elections are won by optimism and positivity rather than pessimism and negativity. But NDC leadership needs to put in the work and also ensure that the party is well prepared for the most important elections in the party’s life.



Given the dire state of the party, and where we're now, we must do everything possible to make sure that we don't throw away 2024 just as we did with 2016 and 2020.



We must not be oblivious of the fact that the NDC has a lot of work to do in order to recapture power in 2024.



This is not the time for leadership to be engaging in fanfarism.



Election 2024 is over. In fact, the game is about to get underway.



The defence minister, Dominic Nitiwul recently told the whole world that the NPP are not ready to hand over power to the NDC. He also mentioned that they have the men - he told the world that his men are battle ready to unleash terror.



This same same NPP used their thugs to disrupt the 2020 elections in certain constituencies. At least eight innocent Ghanaians lost their lives as a result of the NPP Machiavellian tactics.



And instead of the NDC apparatchiks showcasing their capacity to meet the NPP squarely, we have party leaders out there displaying their political deficiency and strategic ineptitude.



Do we have a leadership that is ready for what us coming in 2024?



I have met and spoken to many of our operatives, who are utterly disillusioned by the behaviour of our leadership.



At this juncture, we are faced with a weakened and demoralised party, which is why, I'm putting out this statement to send a clear message to the rank and file of the NDC that, some of us are not going to sit back and watch the complacency of the our leaders to sink us deeper into the political abyss. We are ready to stand up and be counted. And if by our dint of handwork, we win power, we will continue to serve as vanguard of the administration and insist that the NDC rewards hardwork and not patronage.



We are ready to offer resistance and chase all bald heads out of the party.





Long Live Rawlings' Revolution



Viva la revolución



Signed:



James Agbey (NDC Operative)



