2024 elections: Togbe Afede breaks silence on Mahama running mate reports

The office of the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State has revealed that Togbe Afede XIV has been approached by a group urging him to consider becoming a running mate to former president John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



In an official rejoinder to clarify Togbe Afede's stance on major headlines circulating in the last few weeks, the office stated that Togbe Afede remains committed to the development of Ghana, and as a result, would not reject any opportunity to serve the country.



“The attention of the office of the Agbogbomefia, Togbe Afede XIV, has been drawn to news items published by the Daily Graphic and other major news outlets under the captions, "NDC running mate heats up: Naana Opoku Agyemang leads pack-Togbe Afede's name pops up" and "Togbe Afede is ready to abdicate his stool to become Mahama's running mate".



“The office of the Agbogbomefia would like to state the following



“The Agbogbomefia remains very passionate about the development of Ghana. Togbe did not work for a day in the US before returning to Ghana after completing his studies at Yale, owns no properties abroad, and considers his fortunes to be inextricably linked to those of the country.



“These explain Togbe's willingness to share his knowledge and expertise with government to further the cause of development.



“…a group of people who identified themselves as "Change Makers Forum" were the latest to approach Togbe to consider joining President Mahama as his running mate for the 2024 Presidential election.



“Togbe responded that, as a patriotic citizen, he would not reject any opportunity to serve the country, but the choice of a running mate is the prerogative of the flag bearer who already knows him very well,” part of the rejoinder said.



It clarified that Togbe Afede has not authorized anyone or any group to lobby for his selection as a running mate. However, he considers it an honour that well-intentioned professionals trust him for such a significant role.



The Asogli State Council extended an apology to the chiefs, kingmakers, and people of Asogli for any shock or embarrassment they may have experienced due to the speculations.



Stephen Tetteh



Secretary, Asogli State Council



