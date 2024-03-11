2024 elections: Allow Dr. Dampare to do his work, no interference - Pratt warns political parties

Politics of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has cautioned political parties in the country against interfering with the job of the Ghana Police Service during this year's elections.



The Electoral Commission (EC) has maintained December 7 as the date for the election despite incessant demands from the Seventh Day Adventists Church and a section of the Ghanaian populace to move the date to Tuesday in November.



The Adventists cited reasons for their call for a change in the election date, saying this year's election will fall on a Saturday, which is their Sabbath Day, a day they observe sacred, hence stressing that December 7 will prevent them from participating in the elections.



Also, the Commission has heeded the calls to maintain the indelible ink as a verification method for someone who casts his or her vote and to retain the guarantor system, meaning the Ghana Card will no longer be the only identification document for the elections.



The EC established these in agreement with the political parties during their Inter-party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting in Accra.



The Commission also reinforced the role of the police in maintaining law and order during the elections.



Contributing to Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Kwesi Pratt praised the Inspector General of Police, stating he believes in him and was optimistic that Dr. George Akuffo Dampare will not stain his integrity by engaging in any act that will bring the police administration into disrepute.



Mr. Pratt asked the parties to allow the IGP to do his work on the day.



"Allow Dampare and his officers to work. No interference!" he remarked.



