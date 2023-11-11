2024 election critical for NPP - Political analyst

Politics of Saturday, 11 November 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

As the 2024 election gradually approaches, three big names the likes of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, John Dramani Mahama and Alan Kyerematen have been put up for discussion as the main highlight for next year’s election by political enthusiasts and analysts.



In an interview on GBC’s Weekly Press Review Show, on November 10, 2023, National Communication team member of the NDC, Philip Sambo described the 2024 election as critical for the NPP and not for the NDC.



Sambo hinted that he will treat Bawumia and Alan as husband and wife who have their marriage issues. NDC is fighting 2024 election but when it comes to Bawumia and Alan, he described them as people in a critical condition.



“Bawumia and Alan were in the same economic team called the solid team. Separating them in the 2024 election will not be possible. NDC see them as opponents and not two different parties,” he said.



He also added that Ghanaians will be voting based on data comparison, examining what both John Dramani Mahama and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia did in their term in office to determine the 2024 election.



He further stated that, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia promised Ghanaians from the movement of taxation to production whereas our taxation reliability keeps increasing.