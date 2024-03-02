2024 election campaign: Watch how Cheddar stormed Nima riding in a Rolls Royce

Politics of Saturday, 2 March 2024

Known for his flamboyance, the leader of the New Force political movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, alias Freedom Jacob Caesar , did not fail to make a statement when he kicked off his campaign for the 2024 presidential election with a visit to Nima in the Greater Accra Region.



Amidst fanfare and roaring motorbikes, the man of many names, such as Cheddar or Prince of Africa, was welcomed to Nima in a convoy of Sports Utility Vehicles, including a Rolls Royce in which he was riding.



Chauffeured by a group of black-suited private security guards, Cheddar waved to the crowd of Nima residents who cheered him as his convoy went by.



Addressing the residents during a community engagement, the independent presidential candidate outlined his vision for Zongo communities and promised to ensure their development when elected as president of Ghana.



“These are the places we want to fix, so this is why I am starting from here. When I leave here, I am going straight to Upper West. Then I go to Upper East, then I go to the North, Tamale. Then I will be going on and on. When I get back to Accra, I will continue with Ashaiman, with all the zongos, with all the ghettos…” he stated, to a round of applause.









