2024: NDC will have no campaign message if Kumawu roads are fixed – MP-elect

Politics of Saturday, 27 May 2023

Source: mynewgh.com

Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for Kumawu Constituency of the Ashanti Region, Ernest Yaw Anim has promised to maintain the seat at the next election because he is sure the government is going to complete construction of all road projects in the constituency by 2024.



The government after the Kumawu Parliamentary seat was declared vacant by the Speaker of Parliament Right Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin began construction works on major roads and other projects in the Kumawu constituency.



Many including key members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) criticised the Akufo-Addo-led government describing the move as a vote-buying strategy to win the seat at all cost.



Speaking on Angel FM Kumasi in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com, the MP-elect Mr. Yaw Anim revealed that the pace at which construction of roads is ongoing, he is optimistic that by 2024 all roads tackled by the government would be completed.



According to him, if the construction works are done completely, there will be no doubt that he will retain his seat as MP in the constituency.



“Once the contractor is going to be there for the next fourteen months, I will ensure every community whose road needs to be constructed is done. I‘ll talk to the Roads and Highways Minister to make sure all arrangements on Kumawu roads are done properly,” emphasized.



He further promised that within the next nineteen months, he will concentrate to ensure that the people of Kumawu also benefit from the national cake through development.



“What I’m saying is that God has descended on us in Kumawu. He has looked after us in a very special way. My preoccupation which is my major headache is that we complete the construction of all our roads and if that happens, I don’t think the NDC is going to have any message for the next election”, Ernest Yaw Anim said.