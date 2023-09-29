2024 Elections: Work hard to win your region for NPP - Stephen Ntim tells regional chairmen

General News of Friday, 29 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stephen Ntim, the National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged all regional chairmen of the NPP to remain resolute and focused towards working to ensure the party secures a landslide victory in the 2024 general elections.



His comment, briefly follows an emergency meeting with all regional chairmen on Thursday, September 28, at the party’s headquarters in Accra to discuss recent developments in the party and charter a roadmap moving forward.



According to Stephen Ntim, key among the issues discussed was the resignation of former trade minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and the seeming disunity in the NPP.



In a Facebook post, the national chairman of the NPP called on his chairmen to work harder and stay united to facilitate an easy win for the NPP.



“Earlier today, Thursday, September 28, 2023, I held an emergency meeting with NPP Regional Chairmen at the party's headquarters in Asylum Down, Accra. The meeting discussed inter alia recent happenings in the party, and the way forward. I used the occasion to admonish them to keep focus and work hard to win their respective regions for the party in 2024, I have their utmost assurance and commitment to duty. Together, we can!” parts of his post on Facebook read.



He added that he has been given an assurance that all chairmen would work in cohesion and unity to ensure togetherness in the party across all levels.