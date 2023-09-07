2024 Elections: Pair Alan with Bawumia - Titus Glover to NPP

Politics of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Managing Director of the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO) Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, has proposed a brilliant solution to the current disquiet building up in the ruling New Patriotic Party as the party gears up for its presidential primary in November.



In a write-up, the former Member of Parliament for Tema East proposes that former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, be made the running mate of Vice President Bawumia who is tipped to become the party’s flagbearer.



“Making Alan the running mate of Dr. Bawumia eliminates multiple issues that have come up following the Super Delegates conference that we had held earlier in August,” Hon. Titus Glover wrote.



He lists the problems as including Alan’s disgruntlement over what he says is unfair treatment he received during campaigning towards the Super Delegates conference.



“It also dismisses the lingering claim that if Dr. Bawumia is elected flagbearer, it denies the Ashanti bloc their rightful turn in as far as the flagbearership of the NPP is concerned.



“And because Alan Kyerematen will be close to the presidency if Bawumia becomes president, his presidential ambition will be kept intact and allow his chances at the presidency to brighten. This way, we will not have a situation where Alan, who is a respected foundational member of the NPP, will not feel used and dumped by the party.”



Hon. Titus Glover’s advice comes in the wake of Alan Kyerematen abandoning his ambition for the 2024 presidential ticket of the NPP with the complaint that the process has not been fair to him and his faithful supporters and workers who have been intimidated and assaulted.



In his statement announcing his decision to abandon the race, Alan hinted at possibly going independent during the 2024 election.



Hon. Titus Glover, who is also a former deputy Minister of Transport wrote that people are reading wrong meanings into Alan’s statement and that Dr. Bawumia should prove them wrong by appointing the former Trade Minister as running mate.

“Dr. Bawumia should just appoint Alan as running mate and prove everybody wrong,” he wrote.



The Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, the first deputy speaker and MP for Bekwai, Hon. Joseph Osei Owusu, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, the MP for Assin Central, Minister of Communications, Hon. Ursula Owusu Ekuful, Common Fund Administration, Irene Naa Torshie Addo and any of those who lost in the Super delegates is fitting for the past running mate, in fact, all of them are good materials.



Meanwhile, the highly experienced politician said the decision by Alan to step out of the race is very good politicking.



“First it significantly boosts Dr. Bawumia’s chances of winning the primary in November and also places Alan in a strategic position to become the running mate to Dr. Bawumia,” Titus Glover wrote.



He added that the smart thing to do is to appoint Alan so that, “the critical Ashanti base of our party can be satisfied as well as ensure that this important foundational member of our party is not estranged from us.”