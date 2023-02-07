2024 Elections: NPP will struggle to win trust of Ghanaians – Asah Asante

Politics of Tuesday, 7 February 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A Political Scientist, Dr. Kwame Asa Asante says the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will have a difficult task campaigning ahead of the 2024 election.



The former Trade Minister Alan Kyeremanten as part of his campaign tour at Sewfi-Wiaso admitted that the economic crisis will affect NPP’s chances in the 2024 election.



However, speaking on the Morning Starr with Francis Abban, Mr. Asante advised the NPP to organize itself and campaign to win the trust of Ghanaians.



According to him, the NPP Party has a lot of accountabilities to give Ghanaians on the economy as well as policies they implemented in order to have the chance again to govern the nation.



“Certainly there is going to be a challenge but people like him and others who want to take that high office within their time should be able to help the government succeed in this area. Because if you use the direct principle of State Policy, infrastructure must be done and done throughout the country. These are things people need and want to find answers to when they get to the ground”



Mr. Asante further stated that the NPP will have a herculean task convincing Ghanaians, adding that all the NPP needs is to organize themselves in order not to fail Ghanaians.



“The campaign is going to be difficult for NPP. That I’m sorry to say because you need to explain to Ghanaians how far we have come. Even if you fix the economy there is going to be some problem that yes it was the IMF that came to your rescue and all that. They must have the answers to these questions”.



“Not to say all is hopeless, it is not, their ability to organize themselves, turn things round and win the trust of people against the backdrop of all the things and wrong policies that have been done, they are able to turn a new leaf in no time and be able to bring the confidence of the people that will make the campaign a little easier otherwise they have more tasks ahead. But I know as a human being, nothing is difficult, nothing is too least to perform”, he stated.