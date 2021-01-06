Politics of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

2024 Elections: Bawumia is marketable, will lead NPP to victory - Olumanba

Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

A young political activist and former special aide to Akua Donkor, Emmanuel Abankwah, popularly known as Olumanba has waded into the ‘who leads the NPP in 2024’ debate.



According to him, since the NDC is likely to introduce a fresh presidential candidate in the impending 2024 elections, he thinks Dr. Bawumia has the “face” already and will be a plus for the NPP if given the mandate to lead the party because the NDC is yet to market a new candidate.



He said, Dr. Bawumia has worked closely with His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo for years as a vice president so he believes Dr. Bawumia has been upskilled and for that matter, Ghanaians especially the floating voters will vote massively for him.



In furtherance to that, he stated emphatically that the NPP canvassed a lot of votes in the Northern Region because of Dr. Bawumia.



"Dr. Bawumia is a major stakeholder in the development we are seeing in Nana Addo’s administration and such a person shouldn’t be sidelined when an opportunity like this has come," he stressed.



He has, therefore, advised the file and rank of the party to defy all odds and allow Dr. Bawumia to be their Presidential candidate for Election 2024.





