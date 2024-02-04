2024 Elections: 27% of NPP supporters in the Ashanti Region will vote ‘skirt and blouse’ – Report

Politics of Sunday, 4 February 2024

About 27% of supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the party’s stronghold, the Ashanti Region, have indicated that they would vote for the party’s parliamentary candidates and either John Dramani Mahama or Alan Kyerematen in the presidential race, a poll by Global Info Analytics has showed.



The study showed that 19% of NPP supporters said they would vote for the party’s parliamentary candidate and the presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, in the 2024 elections.



According to the study, 12% of NPP supporters across the country have indicated that they would vote ‘skirt and blouse’ – vote for their parliamentary candidate and former President John Dramani Mahama - which is 5 percentage points less than the number in the Ashanti Region.



In a post shared on X on Sunday, February 4, 2024, the research agency stated that this finding explains the former president's lead in polls in the Ashanti Region.



“The data reveals deepening crisis for the NPP in the region as the proportion of voters intending to vote ‘skirt-and-blouse’ is far higher in the region than the national average, thus providing more evidence why JDM led in the December poll in the region.



“More NPP voters are voting for NPP parliamentary candidates but are not following through to vote for Dr Bawumia. Although Global InfoAnalytcics classified Ashanti poll as an outlier, this revelation may weaken that explanation if this trend continues,” it stated.



It added, “While nationally, 77% of voters who intend to vote for NPP parliamentary candidates also intend to vote for DMB, in the Ashanti region, it is only 73%. Again, while 12% of voters intending to vote for NPP parliamentary candidates intend to vote for JDM nationally, in the Ashanti region, it is 19%, an increase 7% compared to national average”.



The survey also showed that 8% of NPP supporters in the Ashanti Region said they would vote for the leader of the Movement for Change, Alan John Kojo Kyeramaten, and the parliamentary candidate of the NPP came December 2024.



“For the effect of Afrafranto on NPP in the Ashanti region with regards to NPP voters who intend to vote for NPP parliamentary candidates in the December elections, while 8% intend to vote for AKK nationally, in the Ashanti region, the figure is lower, 5%.”



View the post below:







