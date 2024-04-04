2024 Election: We’ll put our lives on the line to maintain peace – Dampare

General News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has assured the police service’s dedication to preserving the current state of tranquility in the nation.



According to the IGP, police personnel in the service are committed to putting their lives on the line to maintain peace come December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.



“As long as there is Ghana, we the police service will continue to put our lives on the line to ensure that our country which is our beloved country continues to enjoy peace and continue to be at peace with itself,” IGP said during the inauguration ceremony of a new brick modular police station in Kwahu Asakraka in Eastern Region.



Dr. Dampare reiterated this pledge during the inauguration ceremony of a new modular brick police station in Kwahu Asakraka in Eastern Region.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also the chairman of the police council, applauded the introduction of the modern modular police station, marking a departure from conventional sand block structures.



He emphasized the government’s commitment to modernizing and enhancing both the infrastructure and personnel of the police service to facilitate its transformative agenda for enhancing peace and security nationwide.



Nana Somuah Mireku Nyampong III, Chief of Kwahu Asakraka commended the IGP for the establishment of the police station in the community stating that it will boost security to enhance the safety of the people.



