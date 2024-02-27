2024 Election: Mahama nominates running mate

Politics of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has officially nominated his running mate for the 2024 presidential election, the party has stated.



According to a statement issued by the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Kwetey, the Council of Elders of the party would now meet to discuss Mahama’s choice.



The party also stated that the meeting of the Council of Elders would be held on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 11:00 am; adding that after the elders' meeting, its National Executive Committee would also meet on the matter at 2:00 pm on the same day.



"The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has today received a formal communication from our Presidential Candidate, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, regarding the nomination of his Running Mate in accordance with Article 45 of the NDC Constitution."



“In response to this communication, the party is pleased to announce that a meeting of the Council of Elders will convene at 11:00 hrs on Thursday, March 07, 2024, to deliberate on this significant matter. Subsequently, the National Executive Committee will gather at 14:00 hrs on the same day to further consider the nomination,” part of the statement, which was dated February 27, 2024, reads.



It added, “The venue and logistical details for these meetings will be communicated directly to all participants in due course”.



The NDC expressed optimism that the running mate chosen by Mahama would help it win the 2024 election and also help get Ghana back on track after the party wins the 2024 polls.



“The NDC is confident that the Running Mate will bring a wealth of experience, expertise, and dedication to our campaign. The selection will undoubtedly complement the vision of our esteemed leader, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, as we collectively strive to ‘Build the Ghana We Want together’.”



Reports indicate that the choice of Mahama's running mate has been narrowed to three regions by the party: Central, Eastern, and Ashanti, with Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Julius Debrah, and Kwame Awuah-Darko representing the three regions, respectively.



Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang was the running mate of Mr. John Dramani Mahama in the December 2020 general election, but they failed to win the elections. She has been criticized for adding little to the ticket and losing her home region of the central region.



Julius Debrah, former chief of staff during the erstwhile John Mahama administration (January 2013–January 2017), is the next potential candidate of choice for the NDC ticket. He hails from the Eastern Region.



Kwame Awuah-Darko is a former BOST and TOR Managing Director under the erstwhile John Mahama government and is credited with its transformation.



He is a businessman and a banker, the 3rd son of the late Nana Awuah-Darko Ampem I, the Nkosuohene of the Asante Juaben traditional area in the Ashanti Region.



