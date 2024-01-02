2024 Election: I'm NPP but I'll campaign for Dumelo to unseat Lydia Alhassan - Prince David Osei

Politics of Tuesday, 2 January 2024

The bid for the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyran Alhassan, to retain her seat has become more difficult as Prince David Osei, who campaigned for her during the 2020 election, appears to be deserting her.



Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei, a known supporter of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has indicated that he would be supporting the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, John Dumelo.



Speaking in a GHOne interview on December 1, 2023, the actor explained that his decision to support Dumelo despite the fact that he is a member of the NPP is because the current MP has failed to address the needs of the constituency.



He said all attempts to get the MP to listen to the needs of her constituents, particularly students of the University of Ghana, have proven futile.



“Personally, it would not be shocking if you see me on a platform campaigning for John to win the Ayawaso seat even though he is NDC… I’m NPP but I would support John. You shouldn’t be alarmed if that happens because I feel like when people go all out for you, you don’t take them for granted. I stood on that platform, got a lot of insults because of Maa Lydia.



“At a point, I sent messages to her PA that some of these Legon students are really going through (sic), I have been trying to support, you’re the MP so hear them They never replied, nothing happened," he said.



The actor added, “So personally, I felt like ok, if we are the same people that went there, got all the insults and humiliation all because they said we stood against our friend. Then if John has gotten the nod again, we would support him”.



Lydia Alhassan would face John Dumelo in the 2024 parliament if she emerges victorious in the upcoming NPP primaries which is slated for January 20, 2024.



Watch the interview below:





