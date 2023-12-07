2024 Election: Bawumia will cause surprises in Northern Region - Allotey Jacobs

Politics of Thursday, 7 December 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has reinforced his support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to win next year's presidential elections.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, following his election as NPP flagbearer, has embarked on a 'Thank You' tour to regions in the northern sector.



The Vice President, expressing his gratitude to the Chiefs and people in the North, was met with a warm reception from the Region.



During his visit to Damongo, the Overlord of Gonja, Jire Kuunu-bi I enskinned Dr. Bawumia as "Konukolewura" meaning "Chief of Unity" in recognition of his character traits as a unifier.



At another event, the Paramout Chief of Wala Traditional Council, Naa Alhaji Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo VI honoured Dr. Bawumia with the royal title "Meyiri" meaning "builder of the house" and this is in recognition of his efforts and commitment to supporting communities.



In one of his visits too, the Chief of Wangara community, Masaba Fanyinama III also enskinned the Vice President as "Benkelemasa" which means "the one who unites".



Assessing all these titles and honors conferred on the Vice President, the former NDC Central Regional Chairman, Allotey Jacobs is convinced that Dr. Bawumia has a great influence in the Northern Region and, to him, this is a good sign for the New Patriotic Party going into the 2024 elections.



"For the Northern Region, Dr. Bawumia will cause surprises," he briefly commented.



Watch video below:



