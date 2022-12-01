2023 budget bankrupt, unrealistic, lacks focus – PPP

Politics of Thursday, 1 December 2022

The Progressive Peoples Party (PPP) has rubbished the contents of the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy presented to parliament by the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.



While the government of the day is seeking to rescue Ghana's challenged economy through some policies contained in the budget, the PPP, in a statement signed by its National Secretary, Remy Paa Kow Edmundson, said the policies in the budget are not practical.



According to a report by graphic.com.gh, the PPP sees the budget as having the potential to impose further hardship on the people of Ghana.



"Upon critical assessment of the Akufo-Addo government's 2023 economic policy as presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, the PPP observes, the budget is bankrupt, lacks focus, is unrealistic, and will impose extreme hardship on the citizenry in 2023 and beyond," it explained.



The PPP has thus suggested some solutions, including tax cuts, subsidies in critical sectors of the economy, and debt reduction, as ways of fixing Ghana's economy.



According to the PPP, the government must seek to bring relief to citizens and "not squeeze blood out of the bones of the already impoverished society like what this Akufo-Addo government seeks to do currently."



The party further called on the president to listen to calls for the sacking of the minister of finance and also reduce the size of his government.



"We urge all Ghanaians to brace themselves for the hardship looming in 2023 and beyond until the PPP is given the opportunity to restore hope," it added.



