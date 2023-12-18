2023 WASSCE: 4,878 candidate results blocked over failure to return learning materials to schools

General News of Monday, 18 December 2023

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the release of provisional results of candidates who sat for the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) for the year 2023.



The results were released on Monday, 18 December 2023.



According to WAEC, it will make available login details to heads of schools to enable them to access the results of their candidates.



Also, the results have been hosted online and candidates who so desire can access their results at the council's website.



The examination body revealed that 4,878 candidates “have been blocked for failing to return learning support materials supplied to them by their schools. Such candidates are to contact their schools”.



It also cautioned all stakeholders to be wary of “fraudsters who promise to upgrade results for a fee,” as WAEC results are “secured and can be authenticated using its results verification system”.