2023 Mid-Year Budget Review: Full house in Parliament

A considerable number consisting of Members of Parliament are present in the chamber as the Finance Minister [Ken Ofori-Atta] readies to present the Mid-Year Budget Review before the House.



Members from both the Majority and Minority side came in their numbers to partake in the review for the fiscal year 2023.



Although the budget reading was supposed to have taken place at 9:00am, the House had to wait as a result of an event the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, was attending at the premises dubbed; 'Inauguration of the Citizens Bureau in Parliament'.



Some MPs who spoke anonymously to GhanaWeb stated their displeasure with the delay, however, they added that they looked forward to what the minister had in his books.



The presentation of the mid-year budget review statement is by the provisions of the Public Financial Management Act 2016.



The Act mandates the Minister of Finance to present the mid-year review of the budget statement on the Economic Policy of the Government of Ghana for the fiscal year.



It aims to provide a platform for government to update the House and citizens on its economic progress as well as outline any necessary adjustments to the budgetary allocations and policies.







