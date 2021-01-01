General News of Friday, 1 January 2021

Source: My News GH

2020 was tough but with God’s help, 2021 will be full of peace, development – Bawumia prays

Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has called on Ghanaians to seek the face of God for peace, unity and development as the country celebrates a New Year.



According to him, God is the central point of every agenda and therefore urged all Ghanaians to continue to pray considering the challenges including the coronavirus that characterized happenings in the previous year.



“We all know the difficulty encountered in 2020 with the coronavirus pandemic that led to the death of persons across the world and we are still here. There is the need for us to be grateful to God. We conducted an election which also ended in peace. We want peace in Ghana and whatever you do if the hand of God is not involved it would not be successful. As we go into 2021 let us pray to God to give us peace, unity and development for 2021”, he urged at the Bantama Assemblies of God Church in Kumasi.



Dr Bawumia spent the New Year Eve visiting a number of churches in the garden city including the Power Chapel Worldwide, St. Cyprian’s Anglican Cathedral and others where he asked for prayers for the country and on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sent his New Year wishes to the congregation.



Accompanied by his wife Samira Bawumia, the Vice President stated that it is through year the President can take the country to the Promised Land.





