2020 polls: Ensure public safety – Security Expert to govt

A Fraud and Security Consultant, Richard Kumadoe, has called on the government to scale up public safety ahead of this year’s elections.



He expressed concerns about the isolated cases of violence associated with the just-ended voter registration exercise undertaken by the Electoral Commission (EC).



Speaking in an interview with 3FM, Mr Kumadoe called on the government to adopt what he called a Transformational Model for Law Enforcement that will ensure public safety, and also swiftly address issues of violence.



He also said that the model will ensure swift investigations, community education and awareness creation as well as facilitating the elements of best practices for law enforcers.



“I strongly believe as a nation, we can do something creative and manage the situation more meaningfully, going into the national elections in December. It will be very important to create and adopt a Transformational Model for Law Enforcement that ensures public safety, to swiftly address issues of violence, investigations, community education and awareness creation as well as facilitating the elements of best practices for law enforcers.



“It will greatly help to overturn the perceived bad image of law enforcement agencies and to improve the level of proficiencies and professionalism of law enforcers across board.



“Hard work is important but getting the processes streamlined will enhance productivity and ensure system bottle-necks are dealt with as quickly and swiftly as possible.”

