2020 elections between the kingdom of Allah and the kingdom of darkness - Awuku

NPP National Organizer, Sammi Awuku

The National Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Sammi Awuku has declared the 2020 general elections as one between the kingdom of Allah and the kingdom of darkness.



The outspoken politician said the NPP represents the kingdom of Allah whereas the NDC represents the kingdom of darkness.



He made the remarks when he met Okada riders at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle yesterday October 13, 2020.



He told them the NPP will put in place deliberate policies aimed at giving them and their dependents a better livelihood.



Sammi Awuku reiterated the commitment of the party and the government to offer better alternatives in terms of job opportunities and livelihood enhancement to persons involved in the commercial motorbike business.



He said the government was not oblivious of the dangers and risks involved in their line of business and was bent on aiding them to access better opportunities.



He took a dig at former President John Dramani Mahama for promising to construct maturities in Zongo communities saying it was part of plans to keep motor riders who will die from their activities there.



He said the plan to legalize Okada by the NDC is populist and an agenda to get them killed.



He asked the riders to test the NPP and retain them to do lore for them.

