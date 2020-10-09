Politics of Friday, 9 October 2020

2020 elections: Big boost for NPP's Anyaa Sowotuom Parliamentary candidate

Adomako Kissi receiving the items from the donors

The Anyaa-Sowutuom New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Greater Accra Region has received massive support from two companies to boost their campaign activities and that of the Parliamentary Candidate, Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi.



The two companies, which are partners of the Anyaa-Sowutuom V20 Coordinator, Mr. John Obiri-Yeboah, extended hands of support to the party to help the Parliamentary Candidate because they have seen many improvements and development, he (Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi) has brought into the area.



According to the companies, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi has performed excellently and for that matter, requires all the support he needs from corporate institutions to be able to carry on with his activities towards developing the Constituency.



The two companies donated Three Hundred (300) pieces of flood lights and medical supplies of 22,500 pieces and boxes of medicines including almendoze, diclofenac and ondamax to the people during a health screening exercise organised by the Parliamentary Candidate, Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi.



Over thousands of residents took part in the exercise and benefitted from the items donated.



Speaking in an interview with John Obiri Yeboah, he averred that the two companies are aware of what Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi is doing in the constituency and that their donation was to boost his campaign activities.



He also noted that the health screening which was organised by Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi was to get residents to know their health status and actions to be taken to ensure that they stay safe at all times.



On his part, the Parliamentary Candidate, Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi averred that, the health and well-being of the people are paramount to his campaign and that it is his wish to see healthy constituents for the elections, hence the exercise.



Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi explained that the health screening is an effective way to detect a particular condition or disease early, even when there haven’t been any signs or symptoms of that disease.



“We are doing this because we believe that early detection means getting the right treatment at the right time, which gives you better control over your health. It is essential to get oneself screened,” he said.



He mentioned that the dream of securing massive votes for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo and himself in Anyaa-Sowutuom is still alive and that the NPP will win the elections hands down.

