General News of Friday, 27 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2020 elections: ‘A typical Asante or Ewe voter does not care about free SHS, others' - Manasseh Azure

Ace investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure

Ace investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure reckons the 2020 elections will be decided by voters with no loyalty to a particular party.



According to him, party loyalists will vote for their candidate whether his policies benefit the country or not but the voters who do not identify with any party will consider a lot of things before casting their vote for a candidate.



Using Asantes and Voltarians who historically vote for the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress respectively as an example, Manasseh Azure said that the elections will be decided by floating voters.



“A typical Asante or Ewe voter does not care about free SHS or roads or hospitals. Floating voters are deciders”, he posted on Facebook.



Since winning the NDC flagbearer contest in February 2020, John Dramani Mahama has toured various parts of the country to woo voters.



The former president has made a plethora of promises with the promise to make primary healthcare free chief among the promises.



He has also promised to legalize Okada and incorporate private senior high schools in the Free SHS programme.



His counterpart, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has also embarked on an extensive campaign across the sixteen regions of the country.



The NPP flagbearer is promising a better economy, education and more hospitals in his second term.



But Manasseh opines that neither candidate has done enough to convince Ghanaians that they can be trusted with the future of the country.



He said while Mahama has not done much to earn the seat, Akufo-Addo is also trying his best to lose the elections.



“Mahama hasn't done much towards win. Akufo-Addo has done much towards defeat”.



Meanwhile, the candidates are now fighting over the ownership of the Free SHS policy.



Mahama is arguing vehemently that he implemented the policy in 2015. His claims have however been rejected by the government which insists the program is their brainchild.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.