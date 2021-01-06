General News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

2020 election was free and fair – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that in all “sincerity and honesty” the December 7 elections that led to his re-election was free and fair contrary to claims by his opponents.



Addressing his last State of the Nation address for his first term, President Akufo-Addo lauded the decision by NDC flagbearer John Mahama to challenge the results at the Supreme Court.



“I’m thankful to the Ghanaian people and God that I’ve been given the mandate to lead the country for another four more years…it’s good for the nation that in the end, my opponent, the former President John Mahama chose the legal path instead of the pockets of violence by his party after the election.”



President Akufo-Addo also called for a debate on galamsey adding that the activities of illegal mining is destroying several water bodies in the country.



“There’s one subject we the people should have an open conversation on and that’s Galamsey. We have to talk about Galamsey. We the leaders should take the subject out from the partisan arena.”



The President also thanked the 7th Parliament describing it as the best ever in the country’s history.



“I’ll like to say a special thank you to the members of this 7th parliament. I can say they have been the busiest and most productive parliament ever in the history of our country.”



The President also stated that country’s economy and educational sector are in a better place than four years ago when he took over.





