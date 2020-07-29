Politics of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

2020 Presidential elections will be mine to win - Kofi Akpaloo

Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Kofi Akpaloo is very optimistic of winning the 2020 presidential polls.



He told on NEAT FM’s evening political show ‘The Torch Light’ that he will “shock” both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the largest opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) come December 7 to occupy the Flagstaff House.



“Trust me, I will win the presidential election hands down,” he told the host Mac Jerry Osei Agyeman.



It will be recalled that, Kofi Akpaloo, who is also flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana ahead of the 2020 polls made similar coments on Accra based Kingdom FM.



He is quoted to have said "LPG is working very hard to ensure we win the 2020 elections, we are going to use 20billion dollars to construct all road networks in the country,”



