2020 Polls: You have every reason to go out and jubilate – Asiedu Nketia to NDC supporters

Asiedu Nketiah, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Aseidu Nketia, has said supporters of the biggest opposition party have every right to pour out onto the streets and jubilate because their party has won the just-ended 2020 elections.



Mr Nketia noted that despite the NDC’s belief that it has won the polls, the government and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo are attempting to use the military to change the results in their favour.



According to him, “we have won the majority in Parliament and, so, we must send a strong caution to the government not to attempt to use the military to change the results because the military has no role to play in electoral matters.”



Mr Nketia alleged that in Techiman, for example, the military have been deployed to an electoral area where they shot two people in an attempt to rig the polls in favour of the government.



He said the NDC has intelligence that there have been deployment of military personnel to constituencies like Sene East, Sefwi Wiaso, Tarkwa and other places to change the will of the people.



He, thus, called on peace-loving authorities such as the National Peace Council, traditional authorities, the clergy, among others, to “speak to save this country.”



Mr Nketia also called on the “international community to warn the government to desist from using the military to change the verdict of the people”, describing it as “strange”, adding: “We’ve not seen this before.”



He reiterated: “Our supporters have every right to go out and jubilate. We have won all the decisive regions – Greater Accra, Central region, the former Brong Ahafo region convincingly, even in the Eastern region, we won close to 40 per cent and 30 per cent in Ashanti region. How can anybody say Nana Akufo-Addo will win this election? It is not possible and we will not sit idly by…”



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission is yet to declare the results of the polls.

