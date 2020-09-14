Politics of Monday, 14 September 2020

2020 Polls: Presidential candidates to pay GH¢100,000 filing fees

EC Chair, Jean Mensa

Presidential candidates for this year’s elections are required to pay GH¢100,000 as filing fees to enable them qualify to take part in the elections.



Parliamentary candidates are also required to pay GH¢10,000.



This was revealed by the Chair of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC), Mrs Jean Mensa, at a press conference in Accra on Monday, September 14.



The EC Chair also announced that filing of nomination forms begin on Monday, October 5 to Friday, October 9.



She added that the nomination forms will be available on the EC’s website from 6:00pm Monday.



But candidates can only access the forms via unique passwords to be made available to general secretaries of the various political parties.



Independent candidates, Mrs Mensa stressed, can access the passwords from the IT department of the Commission.

